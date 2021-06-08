French Open: Swiatek enters quarters with win in straight sets

The Polish player was a break down early in the second set before she bounced back to beat the Ukrainian in 92 minutes.

The 20-year-old Swiatek proved to be the superior player although her 18-year-old opponent stretched her.

Paris, June 8 (IANS) Eighth seed Iga Swiatek beat Marta Kostyuk in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, to enter quarter-finals of French Open late on Monday night.

Swiatek won 74 percent first serve points as against 57 percent by her opponent. She also converted four out of the 12 break-points she got. Kostyuk could convert only two out of seven break-points.

The Ukrainian was also guilty of committing four double faults as against one by Swiatek who will now face Greek Maria Sakkari in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Sakkari, who became the first Greek woman to enter quarter-finals, had scalped world No.5 Sofia Kenin 6-1, 6-3 on Monday.

In Tuesday's first women's singles quarter-final, Slovenian Tamara Zidansek will face Paula Badosa Gibert of Spain. In the second quarter-final on Tuesday, 21st seed Elena Rybakina will take on 31st seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia.

Swiatek's match on Wednesday will be preceded by the third women's singles quarter-finals between American Coco Gauff and Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova.

--IANS

kh/