French Open: 'What an effort', says Ashwin as Pablo Andujar upsets Dominic Thiem

Pablo Andujar came from behind to erase a two-set deficit to upset the Austrian No.4 seed 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. It was Thiem's first loss in the opening round of the French Open.Andujar, ranked 68 in the world, fought back from two sets down and it earned him the 150th tour-level match-win of his career. He had defeated Roger Federer en route to the Geneva semi-finals two weeks ago.India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hailed Andujar's effort which caused an upset on the opening day of the French Open."What an effort that was from Pablo Andujar to beat Dominic Thiem in a 5 setter after being 2 sets down. He beat Roger Federer in the lead up to this French open too. Great first day at the #RolandGarros," Ashwin tweeted.Earlier in the day, world number two Naomi Osaka got off to a flying start in the French Open as she defeated Patricia Maria Tig 6-4, 7-6(4) on the opening day.With the victory, the Japanese tennis star also extended her winning streak at the Grand Slams to 15 matches in a row.Osaka booked her spot in the second round by overcoming Tig in a tight second set ending the game which lasted for one hour 47 minutes.She will now lock horns with another Romanian, Ana Bogdan, who knocked out Italian tennis player Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1, 6-3. (ANI)