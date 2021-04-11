Fresh dates announced for World Para Snow Sports Championships

The championships will take place eight weeks before the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Winter Games.

Lillehammer, April 11 (IANS) The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has given fresh dates for its key event, the World Para Snow Sports Championships, which will be held in Lillehammer, Norway from January 8 to 23.

The competition was initially scheduled from February 7-20 this year but because of the uncertainty over the Covid-19 pandemic, the IPC decided to postpone it in November 2020.

"Once we announced the postponement of the World Championships, our focus shifted to confirming the new competition dates as quickly as possible," said Christian Holtz, Managing Director of World Para Sports.

"Now, athletes and teams can better plan their activities in the lead-up to Lillehammer 2021, while the Lillehammer Organising Committee (LOC) and their stakeholders have more certainty to take the necessary steps to deliver a fantastic event."

The rescheduled World Championships will retain the name Lillehammer 2021 and it will be the first time that Para Alpine Skiing, Para Nordic Skiing and Para Snowboard World Championships will be hosted at the same time in the same city.

More than 750 participants from over 30 nations are set to take part at Lillehammer 2021.

"We have the amazing power to inspire the world, inspire society, and change the way people view hard circumstances and difficult choices and show that anything is possible with the right mindset," said USA's nine-time world champion in Para Nordic skiing and Laureus Awards winner Oksana Masters.

--IANS

akm/rkm/sdr/