Fresh faces likely as selectors pick squad for WI tour on July 19

New Delhi: Quite a few fresh faces are likely to be included in India's limited over squads when the selectors led by M.S.K. Prasad meet in Mumbai on July 19 to pick the teams for the series against the West Indies beginning August 3.

India, who bowed out of the World Cup after losing in the semifinal against New Zealand, will play three T20 internationals and three ODIs against the West Indies in the US and the Caribbean between August 3 and August 14, which will be followed by two Tests in Antigua and Jamaica.

While skipper Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah are almost certain to be rested for the limited over series, it won't be a surprise if the likes of Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are also given a break.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni too is expected to take a break even as rumours over his retirement have not yet been officially confirmed by either skipper Kohli or the BCCI.

In the pace department, the likes of Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini and Avesh Khan could get a look in owing to their impressive performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the domestic cricket.

Chahar, Khaleel, Saini and Avesh were all part of India's net bowling unit which flew to England and Wales for the World Cup.

Bumrah was India's main bowler in the World Cup taking 18 wickets in nine matches, but more importantly for returning with an amazing economy rate of 4.41. While his workload management will be taken into consideration, the support cast of Shami and Bhuvneshwar might also be given a break given the amount of cricket they have played in recent times.

Chahar picked up 22 wickets in 17 matches to help Chennai Super Kings reach the final of the IPL, while Khaleel bagged 19 wickets playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Coming to the spinners, the Mumbai Indians duo of Rahul Chahar and Mayank Markande could also be included after their decent outings for the IPL winners. Rahul picked up 13 wickets in 13 games and was a key figure in Mumbai's triumph.

Another tweaker who might fancy his chances is Karnataka legspinner Shreyas Gopal, who had a brilliant IPL for Rajasthan Royals. Apart from bagging 20 wickets from 14 matches, Gopal achieved the rare feat of dismissing both Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the same innings, not once but twice.

In the batting front, rising star Shubman Gill could be included owing to his good form in the IPL and also for Punjab in the domestic circuit. Gill scored 296 runs in 14 matches and looked solid when sent up the order by the Kolkata Knight Rider team management.

Mumbai batsman and Delhi Daredevils skipper Shreyas Iyer is another batsman who might get a look in, given his good run of form over the past year.

India will also play two Tests starting August 22, which will also mark the beginning of the World Test Championships for them. Kohli and Bumrah are ceratin to be back for the five-day affairs.