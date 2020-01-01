From Sachin to Smith, sports fraternity wishes 'Happy New Year'

New Delhi [India], Jan 01 (ANI): Former India legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar welcomed 2020 on Wednesday and wished for happiness, peace, and prosperity for everyone.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, "May the New Year bring us happiness, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you a joyous 2020! #2020NewYear."

Australia batsman Steve Smith, who returned to the cricketing field after serving a one-year ban in 2019, wrote on his Instagram handle, "Happy new year from @dani_willis and I. Can't wait to see what 2020 has in store for us!"Along with the caption, the player also shared an adorable photo with his wife Dani Willis.Former India batsman VVS Laxman wished peace and prosperity for countrymen with a 'prosperous 2020'."May the choicest blessings of Almighty God always bring peace and prosperity for you and your loved ones. Cheers to a better life and a bright future. Have a prosperous 2020. #HappyNewYear," Laxman tweeted."Wishing everyone a very Happy New year. May this year be filled with hope, happiness and prosperity. Have a wonderful year 2020. #happynewyear2020," sprinter Hima Das tweeted."Wishing everyone a very happy new year! #Welcome2020," artistic gymnast Dipa Karmakar tweeted.(ANI)