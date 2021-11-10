Futsal Club Championship: Delhi FC score 15 to confirm semifinal spot

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Delhi FC stormed past 7Wasa United on Wednesday to confirm their semifinal spot in the first edition of the Hero Futsal Club Championship. The Delhi outfit netted 15 times to register a mammoth 15-4 victory, and in the process, made it to the semis with a hundred per cent win record.

Rohit Mulchandani scored the first goal in the 6th minute before the opponents equalised within minutes through Primrose. Lalpekhlua rose to the occasion to put his team in the driver's seat once again within four minutes.

The Meghalaya outfit were right into the money having found the equaliser within three minutes through Riburom Jat followed by another goal by Civility to put them in the lead for the first time in the match.

7Wasa United headed to the dressing rooms with a 3-2 lead over Delhi FC.

However, it was a completely different story in the second half. Lalpekhlua scored the equaliser within seconds and that opened the floodgates for the Delhi outfit. Nikhil Mali joined the party in the 23rd minute from the penalty spot. Eight minutes later, they scored back-to-back goals to consolidate their position.

The club from the Capital slammed in nine goals in as many minutes at the end to waltz into the semifinals.

Nikhil Mali hammered the final nail in the coffin a minute before Gwgwmsar Gayary and Tejas Bhandari joined the party. Delhi FC have scored 44 goals in 3 matches, having leaked only 11 times. They will face Group D toppers in the second semifinal on Friday.

