Futsal Club C'ship: Victory in tournament would bring heaven,earth together, says Mohammedan SC's Mihir Sawant

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Mohammedan SC futsal team's goalkeeping coach-cum-player Mihir Sawant said that clinching the victory in the inaugural edition of the upcoming Futsal Club Championship would be like bringing 'heaven and earth' together.



"The team is really excited going into the tournament and are ready to go out all guns blazing. We have been lucky so far as there have been no injuries to the players in the build-up to the tournament. We had a training camp in Goa for more than a couple of weeks and we have had positive results there as well," said Mihir Sawant in an official AIFF release.

Speaking about his career-threatening injury when his skull was fractured, Sawant said, "I was in comma for around 2 days when I suffered a skull fracture while playing. If I can win this tournament, it would bring heaven and earth together for me."

"We would like to thank the AIFF for organising this tournament. This is a great step taken by the federation, and we can see futsal growing at a rapid pace in India," he added.

The inaugural edition of the Futsal Club Championship will kick start from November 5 in New Delhi. (ANI)

