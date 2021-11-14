Futsal Club C'ships: For next edition, I hope we will have spectators in stadium, says Kushal Das

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary Kushal Das express his happiness after the successful completion of the inaugural season of the Futsal Club Championship.



The Futsal Club Championship came to an end on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, as Delhi FC were crowned the first champions of the Club Futsal in India.

"I am very happy and I think Futsal has got tremendous potential in the country. I think this tournament will be a game-changer for futsal in India. Futsal is what we want to do going forward, we wanted to do it a couple of years ago as well but had to delay the plans due to the pandemic. For the next edition of the tournament, I hope we will have spectators in the stadium," said Kushal Das in an official AIFF release.

On the other hand, Jacob Joseph, Senior Development Officer Futsal and Beach Soccer, AFC also applauded both the finalist teams of the tournament for their quality performance.

"It was a fantastic match between the two finalists, Mohammedan SC and Delhi FC. The AIFF have done a fantastic job in organising the inaugural edition of the tournament, and I would like to thank the federation for organising this event in such a fashion. We will continue to support the federation in their future endeavours as well," said Jacob Joseph.

Delhi FC were crowned champions of the first-ever edition of the Futsal Club Championship at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, on Saturday.

The side from the capital faced off against Kolkata giants Mohammedan Sporting, whom they beat by a massive 7-2 margin on the night, to be crowned champions of the Futsal Club Championship. (ANI)

