Gabriel Jesus wants to learn from Aguero to become more of a striker

Aguero would be leaving Manchester City at the end of this season, having spent 10 years at the club."I can learn a little bit from him but he's more of a proper striker than me, he scored more than me. He goes to the pitch and he scores. He's more striker than me, I can say that because I work with him every day and I play a lot with him," Jesus told Sky Sports, as reported by Goal.com"When we play together I score one, he scores two, I score two and he scores three. I think I'm going to learn a lot in these next years to become a proper striker who scores a lot," he added.Aguero is Manchester City's all-time highest goal-scorer and he will now be leaving the club as a free agent."I have to go more in the box. Sometimes I don't go in the box, that's why I don't score a lot. Normally if you see the best strikers at the moment they all go to the box, some of them go outside the box to create and then go to the box," said Jesus."Not me, I think my football is... I go outside the box, I create with my friends and I wait for the goal. Sometimes I go and I score, but I have to put in my head that when I arrive, I score," he added.Jesus has so far scored 80 goals for Manchester City in 183 games and he has served as a good deputy to Aguero.Manchester City Chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak has revealed that a statue of Aguero has been commissioned to stand alongside those currently in work to honour Sergio's former team-mates David Silva and Vincent Kompany. His legend will further be marked by the installation of a dedicated and permanent mosaic at the City Football Academy.Aguero is one of the most decorated and respected footballers to wear the Manchester City jersey. He had joined the club in the summer of 2011, making an immediate impact by scoring twice and creating an assist on his thirty-minute cameo debut in a 4-0 home win over Swansea City.It was a dramatic and impressive start that gave an indication of what was to follow for the striker. One renowned moment would include his heart-stopping goal in the unforgettable final game of that same season against QPR which secured the club's first-ever Premier League title.Sergio went on to become City's record goalscorer, overtaking Eric Brook's 78-year record when he struck in our 4-2 win at Napoli in 2017 and played a leading role in the club's three further Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five League Cups. In total, he has amassed an incredible 257 goals in 384 appearances. (ANI)