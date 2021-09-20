Galle will win Lanka Premier League this season, says franchise owner

Colombo, Sep 20 (IANS) Last year, Galle Gladiators fell short by a whisker to clinch the Lanka Premier League (LPL) title, going down to eventual winner Jaffna Stallions. But 2021 will be the year of the Gladiators, says franchise owner Nadeem Omar adding that the team will bounce back even stronger in the second edition of the T20 League in the Island nation.

In the first season, the team was led by Pakistan star all- rounder Shahid Afridi in the early phase of the tournament and was later taken over by Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa after Afridi had to leave the tournament midway due to some personal reasons. Former legendary pacer Wasim Akram was the team mentor.

"The upcoming season of LPL is very crucial for us especially after the way we fought back last season. We saw some remarkable performances from young players like Azam Khan, Dhananjaya Lakshan and Sahan Arachchige. They have set a benchmark of excellence for the younger talents who will come into the team. Coming into the next edition, we want to put up a better fight and clinch the trophy.

"We had great support from the fans around Galle, though they weren't allowed into the stadiums but we saw their support online through various platforms. We urge them to extend their support in similar fashion and help us grow," Omar said in a statement.

The inaugural edition was played in a bio-secure bubble in Hambantota from November 26 till December 16, 2020.

