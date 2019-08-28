Gambhir lashes out on Shahid Afridi, says he refused to mature

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday said that Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi 'has refused to mature' after the latter urged people to respond to Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for 'Kashmir Hour.'

"Guys, in this picture Shahid Afridi is asking Shahid Afridi that what should Shahid Afridi do next to embarrass Shahid Afridi so that's it's proven beyond all doubts that Shahid Afridi has refused to mature!!! Am ordering online kindergarten tutorials for help @SAfridiOfficial," Gambhir tweeted.





Earlier in the day, Afridi while the urging people to respond to Khan, said that he will visit Line of Control (LoC).

"Let's respond to PM call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be at Mazar e Quaid at 12 pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren. On 6 Sep I will visit home of a Shaheed. I will soon be visiting LOC," Afridi tweeted.



During a televised address to the countrymen on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that an event will be held every week to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people, starting with Friday (August 30) between 12 pm and 12:30 pm (local time). (ANI)

