Gambhir slams Warner for what he did to Mohammad Hafeez's delivery

Riding on the outstanding batting performances from Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis and Warner, Australia thrashed Pakistan by five wickets in a thrilling semifinal to reach the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Dubai, Nov 12 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Friday flayed Australian opener David Warner for smashing Pakistan spinner Mohammad Hafeez's delivery, which had bounced twice, over the mid-wicket fence for a six, during their ICC T20 World Cup semifinal here.

Australia will now face New Zealand in the final, scheduled to be played on Sunday (November 14). Earlier, the Kiwis had registered a brilliant victory over 2016 runners-up England in the first semifinal of the tournament on Wednesday (November 10).

Warner, who has hit form in the tournament and slammed a crucial 49 off 30 deliveries against the Babar Azam-led Pakistan on Thursday (November 11), did not think twice before dispatching the ball over the fence, before it was called a no ball and a free-hit awarded.

Gambhir castigated Warner for what he thought was an "absolutely pathetic" action.

"What an absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game by Warner! #Shameful What say @ashwinravi99? (Ravichandran Ashwin's twitter account)," tweeted Gambhir.

However, commentator Mark Nicholas labelled the hit "incredible strength".

"I don't think I've ever seen that before," said Nicholas.

The Aussies have never won the T20 World Cup so far.

--IANS

akm/