Gambhir trolls his own catching skills

"Gautam the cricketer, a terrible catcher!!! Gautam the father, an exceptional catcher!!!" Gambhir tweeted.

Gambhir retired from all forms of the game in December 2018 and has since moved into punditry and politics. He was the Bharatiya Janatiya Party's candidate from East Delhi during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He won the elections and has been a Member of Parliament ever since.

Gambhir has been vocal about a range of issues on his Twitter handle before his retirement and has continued on the same vein since wading into politics.