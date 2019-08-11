Ganguly hails record breaking Kohli

Ganguly scored 11,221 runs in 297 innings while Kohli took 229 innings to go past the former skipper.

Soon after Kohli broke his record, Ganguly tweeted: "Virat kohli another master class in one day cricket @imVkohli @BCCI .. what a player."

Thirty-year-old Kohli is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar, who has a whopping 18,426 runs to his name which he accumulated over 452 innings. Kohli is now the seventh highest run scorer in ODIs overall behind Jacques Kallis, Inzamam-Ul-Haq, Mahela Jayawardene, Sanath Jayasuriya, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara and Tendulkar.

During the course of his knock, Kohli also surpassed Javed Miandad's tally of 1,930 runs to become the highest run-scorer in ODIs against the West Indies.