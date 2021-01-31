Ganguly made 'uneventful recovery', will be able to resume normal routine in next few days: Doctor

Ganguly was discharged from the Apollo Hospital on Sunday."Ganguly, on January 2, had a heart attack and he was admitted to Woodlands and he did angioplasty on one of his arteries. At that time, we also diagnosed that he has a blockage in two other arteries and that was planned to be treated at the second stage. This time, he got admitted for the angioplasty of the other two arteries, the left-sided arteries," Khan told reporters while briefing about Ganguly's health."We also checked the previous angioplasty and the stents were working fine. Two more stents were put on the left-sided artery. Ganguly made an uneventful recovery. His heart is very strong. We hope that within the next few days, he should be able to get back to all his normal activities. From our side, there are no restrictions in terms of physical activity. Over the next few days, he should be able to get back to doing all that he was doing."The medicines will continue and there are certain routine follow-ups that are done within a period of one to two months... The most important factor is that his heart is well preserved and the heart pumping is normal... He is mentally very strong, So, I am sure he will come out of this and he has been a wonderful patient," he added.On Saturday, the medical bulletin issued by Apollo Gleneagles Hospital had said that Ganguly is doing well and all his vital parameters are stable. "Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty at Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata on January 28, 2021 has been examined by Dr Aftab Khan today. He is doing well and all his vital parameters are stable," the medical bulletin had read.On Friday, Ganguly was shifted to a private room from the critical care unit. Ganguly underwent a second round of angioplasty on Thursday and two stents were inserted in coronary arteries. "The procedure was uneventful. Ganguly is stable and under close observation," said the medical bulletin on Thursday.The Woodlands Hospital had informed through a medical bulletin on Wednesday that Ganguly would be operated upon.Ganguly headed to the Apollo Hospital on Wednesday weeks after undergoing a successful angioplasty. Sources close to the former India skipper had said there was nothing to worry about.On January 2, the BCCI President was admitted to Woodlands Hospital after he had complained of chest pain. He had an angioplasty done and spent about five days in the hospital before being finally discharged on January 7.After getting discharged, the former Indian skipper had thanked the medical team of Woodlands Hospital for looking after him and doing the needful procedures. "I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon," Ganguly had told reporters. (ANI)