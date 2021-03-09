Ganguly might attend review meeting of Bengal teams

Bengal failed to qualify for the knockout stage of the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, Bengal lost three of their five group matches and failed to qualify for the knockout stage.

"I would also personally request Sourav Ganguly to attend the meeting, if possible," said current CAB president Avishek Dalmiya.

Kolkata, March 9 (IANS) Former Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Gabguly might attend a Bengal cricket review meeting on Thursday.

At the first review meeting on the performance of the Bengal teams, the chief coach, the support staff, and captain Anustup Majumdar would be present.

"Thereafter, the CAB would restructure the support staff of the Bengal senior and under-23 teams. Chief coach Arun Lal would be part of the scheme of things," said Dalmiya.

First, the support staff of the teams would be finalised. The 'Vision 2025', names of the coaching staff, and a blue print would be shared.

The issue of age fraud and fudging of documents is also a burning issue.

"CAB is deeply concerned about the alleged unfair practices happening in local cricket and would make the best endeavour to address the issues," Dalmiya said.

A meeting of the newly-formed age verification cell has also been convened on Thursday. The agenda of the meeting is to scrutinise the documents submitted/to be submitted for under-19 probables.

