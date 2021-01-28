Ganguly undergoes 2nd angioplasty, 2 more stents implanted (Ld)

According to the doctors, two more stents have been implanted on Ganguly to clear his clogged coronary arteries.

Kolkata, Jan 28 (IANS) Former India captain and President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, on Thursday underwent a second angioplasty at the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital in Kolkata.

The former India skipper had suffered a blackout while working out at his personal gym earlier this month and was admitted to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital on January 2. Ganguly had undergone an angioplasty and other related tests then before being discharged from the hospital on January 7.

A statement issued by the Apollo Hospital authorities on Thursday said that Aftab Khan and a team comprising Ashwin Mehta, Devi Shetty, Ajit Desai, Saroj Mandal and Saptarshi Basu successfully performed the angioplasty on Ganguly, and placed two stents.

"The procedure was uneventful. Ganguly is stable and under close medical observation now," the statement said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who visited Ganguly at the hospital on Thursday, said, "The operation was successful. I spoke to Sourav and his wife Dona. He is awake and speaking."

Ganguly was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain. He reported chest pain on Tuesday night and as he continued to feel unwell even on Wednesday morning, his family members decided to shift him to the hospital. He walked into the hospital through a green corridor. Sources said that Ganguly underwent eco-cardio gram test after he was taken to the hospital on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had enquired about Ganguly's health on Wednesday.

--IANS

sbn/arm