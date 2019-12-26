Ganguly's meeting with Dravid to focus on player injuries

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday arrived here at the cricketing body's headquarters for a meeting with Rahul Dravid.



Dravid, who is the director of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), is expected to discuss the roadmap ahead for the 'academy of excellence' with the BCCI president.





Ganguly has often said that he sees NCA as an academy of excellence and wants it to fulfill the needful duties.



The duo can also talk about how to make the academy useful when it comes to injury management.



Both the former cricketers are also expected to deliberate on the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).



Ganguly had earlier said that a new selection committee will be coming in soon and it would be decided by the CAC.



The former India skipper formally took the charge as BCCI president on October 23 this year.

