Garbine Muguruza defeats Anett Kontaveit to lift WTA Finals title

Guadalajara [Mexico], November 18 (ANI): Garbine Muguruza on Wednesday night defeated the number eight seed Anett Kontaveit to lift the maiden WTA Finals title in Guadalajara.



The number six seed from Spain defeated Kontaveit of Estonia, 6-3, 7-5 to capture her 10th career WTA singles title.

Muguruza fought back from a break down in the second set, winning the last four games of the match, to clinch her third and biggest title of the year. Muguruza is also the first Spaniard to win the WTA Finals singles title in the event's history.

Former World No.1 Muguruza is the only player to defeat Kontaveit within the last month -- and she did it twice this week. Muguruza ended the Estonian's 12-match winning streak in the round-robin portion of the competition and repeated the feat in the singles final.

The former world number one and two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza, who was a semifinalist of the WTA Finals in 2015, also became the oldest champion since Serena Williams won it in 2014. (ANI)

