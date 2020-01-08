Gareth Delany, Shane Getkate earn central contract for Ireland

Dublin [Ireland], Jan 8 (ANI): Gareth Delany and Shane Getkate earned their first full-time senior contract as Cricket Ireland announced central men's contract for 2020 on Wednesday.

While Mark Adair the 23-year-old paceman, who was awarded a contract during the second half of 2019, makes the list for his first full year as a contracted player.

Chairman of National Men's Selectors, Andrew White wished all the players for the upcoming tournaments and said that this announcement will motivate other players outside the core team."While we wish these 19 players well for the year ahead, we'd like to think that announcements like this also act as motivation for players outside this core group," White said in a statement.White said that the players, who have got the contract have performed consistently well over a long period of time."The message to any player aspiring to play at the top level would be to take inspiration from some of the players on the contracts list today - they have made this list through hard work, putting in consistent performances and seizing the opportunities when they arose, " he said.The list of 19 players who got the central men's contract for Ireland are: Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Tyrone Kane, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson, and Craig Young. (ANI)