Gautam Gambhir welcomes DDCA's decision of renaming Feroz Shah Kotla stadium after Arun Jaitley

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday expressed happiness over Delhi and District Cricket Association's (DDCA) decision of renaming Feroz Shah Kotla stadium to Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"I am very happy because he deserves this. He gave Delhi a world-class stadium with world-class facilities. It (renaming of stadium) is a good thing but it would have been much better if it was renamed when he was alive. It would have been a perfect gift for him," Gambhir told ANI.



Gambhir, who is a BJP MP from East Delhi also said that he has proposed to rename Yamuna sports complex as Arun Jaitley sports complex.

"In my constituency, it is the biggest sports complex, Yamuna sports complex. I think it will be a perfect gift for him from me if Yamuna sports complex is renamed as Arun Jaitley sports complex. I have proposed it in the committee and if it gets clear, everyone will be happy, especially the East Delhi constituency," he said.

Former finance minister Jaitley passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 24 following a prolonged illness. (ANI)

