Gavaskar has agreed to donate some of his memorabilia to the proposed cricket museum.

Fischer and Louisville Sports Commission Board Member, Jai Bokey's vision of making Louisville, a cricket destination in the US is all set to take shape.

'Sunil Gavaskar Cricket Field' in Louisville, which is the home-ground for Louisville Cricket Club and a proposed cricket museum with Gavaskar memorabilia, can now fully justify calling Louisville, Kentucky as Gavaskar's second hometown.