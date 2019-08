Gayle congratulated by Lara after surpassing record

"Congratulations @henrygayle most runs by a West Indian in ODI cricket," Lara tweeted.

Gayle had said earlier in the year that the home series against England would be his last for West Indies and that he would end his international career after the 2019 World Cup. He scored 249 runs in the tournament and said that he would be "definitely be playing the ODIs against India" and even said he might consider playing one of the two Test matches that comes after the ODI series.

While he is playing the ODI series, West Indies decided not to call up Gayle for the Test series. Gayle has not played a long form game since September 2014.