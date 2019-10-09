Georginio Wijnaldum praises Liverpool teammate Adrian

Liverpool [UK], Oct 9 (ANI): Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum praised his teammate Adrian saying that the latter has a 'big influence' on the results which the club has achieved.

"He's done a really good job. If you see the kind of saves he makes, really important saves during the games. He also has a big influence on the results we had," the club's official website quoted Wijnaldum as saying.



Liverpool has won all their eight clashes in the Premier League so far and sit on top of the points table with 24 points.

Adrian has been playing for the club in place of Alisson Becker, who sustained an injury during the Premier League opener with Norwich City.

However, Wijnaldum said Adrian took no time to settle in the club.

"Since the first day, he settled quite well. He speaks with everyone and he's a good person, everyone talks with him," Wijnaldum said.

"You could see that he was not shy. Normally when players come in they always look, 'Who can I talk to?' and everything, but he talks with everyone. Before the game, he says what he wants to say. Basically since the day he came in he was already one of us," he added. (ANI)

