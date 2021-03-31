German canoeing champ to miss Olympics due to Covid-19

Kriegerstein said she contracted the coronavirus in December and then fell ill with Covid-19, with the ongoing after-effects now prompting her to end the season, DPA reported on Wednesday.

"My body is tortured with new symptoms all the time since my corona illness in December. I still don't feel 100 per cent healthy. I can't think about a normal training regime. Now health is the priority," she said on Instagram.

The Rio 2016 silver-medallist in the kayak fours added further: "Big aims that were my focus over the last four years are not close."

--IANS

