German goalkeeper ter Stegen ruled out of Euros

"I have decided [after consulting Barcelona's medical team] that I will undergo a complementary intervention on my knee," ter Stegen said on Instagram on Monday.

Berlin, May 17 (IANS) Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will not be part of Germany's Euro 2020 squad this summer due to impending knee surgery.

"I am sad I will miss the Euro 2020 this summer with Germany. For the first time in many years, I will be a fan at home supporting my country, I hope we win it!," he added.

Euro 2020, postponed to this year due to Covid-19, will be held from June 11 to July 11 across 11 cities.

The 29-year-old ter Stegen has been a back-up to first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who is also Germany captain.

"We were in talks with Marc," Germany coach Joachim Loew told the German Football Federation (DFB) homepage, reports DPA.

"He knows that we value him highly as a world-class goalkeeper."

"Marc will unfortunately be missing for the Euros but we have further excellent goalkeepers alongside Marc and Manu (Manuel Neuer)."

The operation is set for May 20 in Malmo, Sweden, and could open the door for Cologne goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

World Cup winner Thomas Mueller, however, is set to return to the squad.

--IANS

kh/