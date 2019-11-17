Germany qualify for Euro 2020 for record 13th time in a row

Moenchengladbach, Nov 17 (IANS) Germany thrashed Belarus 4-0 to qualify for Euro 2020, making the finals for a record 13th time in a row.

On Saturday, defender Matthias Ginter scored one goal and was involved in two more. He drew first blood in the 41st minute with a backheel and then helped Leon Goreztka to score the second.

Ginter also assisted Toni Kroos to add the third.

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer saved a penalty from Igor Stasevich in the 75th minute with Kroos completing the rout with a fourth goal.

In Group C, Germany, who are top of the pile, were aided by the Netherlands who held Northern Ireland 0-0 away to ensure the Dutch and Germans qualified with one match to spare. Germany have 18 points - from six draws and one defeat - while the Dutch have 16 and Northern Ireland 14. dm/ksk/