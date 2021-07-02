Germany star Toni Kroos announces retirement from international football

Berlin [Germany], July 2 (ANI): German footballer Toni Kroos on Friday announced his retirement from international football following his team's defeat against England in the ongoing Euro 2020.



England defeated Germany 2-0 in the round of 16 match to qualify for the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Kroos said he gave his everything to Germany and wanted to win the Euro Cup title. The Real Madrid star said he knows he would not be available to play the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"I've played for Germany 106 times. There won't be another time. I would have dearly wished, and I gave everything again, that there would have been 109 internationals in the end and that this one big title, the European Championship, would have been added at the end," said Kroos in his social media post according to goal.com.

"I had made the decision to quit after this tournament for a long time. It had been clear to me for a long time that I would not be available for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"Mainly because I want to focus fully on my goals with Real Madrid for the next few years. In addition, from now on I will deliberately allow myself breaks that have not existed as a national player for eleven years," he added.

The Real Madrid player said it was a great honour for him to wear the German jersey for such a long period of time.

"It was a great honour for me to be able to wear this jersey for such a long period of time. I did it with pride and passion," said Kroos.

"Thanks to all fans and supporters who carried and supported me with their applause and cheers. And thanks to all the critics for their extra motivation.

"At the very end I would like to say thank you very much to Jogi Low. He made me a national player and world champion. He trusted me. We have written a success story for a long time.

"It was an honor for me, doing it well -- and good luck and success to Hansi Flick," he concluded. (ANI)

