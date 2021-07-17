Germany's Olympic football team walks off pitch after 'racist abuse'

Tokyo [Japan], July 17 (ANI): Germany's Olympic football team walked off the pitch during a friendly clash against Honduras after alleged racist abuse directed at Jordan Torunarigha.



Germany and Honduras were locking horns in order to be best prepared for the Olympics that begin July 23. The teams were tied at 1-1, when Germany decided to walk off the pitch.

The players decided to leave the pitch with five minutes still remaining in the game, reported Goal.com.

The Germany Olympics football team's Twitter account claimed that the side decided to walk off because defender Torunarigha had been racially insulted.

"The game had to be stopped five minutes before the end when the score was 1-1. After our player Jordan Torunarigha was racially insulted, the German team left the field together," read the Twitter post.

As per a report on Goal.com, the alleged racist abuse was made by one of the Honduras players.

After the game, Germany coach Stefan Kuntz said: "When one of our players is racially abused, playing on is not an option."

There were no spectators at the match which was played in Wakayama, Japan. (ANI)

