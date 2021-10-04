Getafe sack coach Michel after poor start to La Liga season

Madrid, Oct 4 (IANS) Michel Gonzalez became the second coach to lose job in La Liga on Monday when he was sacked by bottom side Getafe.

Getafe have taken just one point from a possible 24 with seven defeats and a draw in their eight matches in the current campaign.

That draw came on Sunday when Getafe held Real Sociedad to a 1-1 draw at home, but it was not enough to save the coach from the sack just eight games into his second spell at the club.