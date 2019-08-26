Giampaolo looking to improve AC Milan's attacking after 1-0 defeat against Udinese

Milan [Italy], Aug 26 (ANI): After losing to Udinese by 1-0 in Serie A clash on Sunday, AC Milan coach Marco Giampaolo is seeking improvement in team's attacking department.

"The match speaks for itself and it's not good when AC Milan lose. I picked up on many things today beyond that of just the result. The team tried to do what I asked of them, looking to impose themselves and take the game to the opposition. We must work on our offensive play because we struggled in that department," the club's official website quoted Giampaolo as saying.



Giampaolo said he will go beyond the result in understanding how they can be at their best.

"It's not just the lads' responsibility but more a matter of specific characteristics. I must go beyond the result in understanding how we can be at our best," he said.

"Maybe I asked them certain things but they have different characteristics. Up until now, the lads have shown me great willingness. I must now find the best solution according to the characteristics of certain matches," Giampaolo added.

AC Milan will now compete against Brescia on August 31. (ANI)

