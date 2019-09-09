Gill, bowlers put India A in strong position against SA A

After winning the toss and asking the visitors to bat, Shardul Thakur (3/29) and Krishnappa Gowtham (3/64) took three wickets each to blow South Africa A away.

Pacer Marco Jansen (45 not out, 69 balls; 4x4, 2x6) and spinner Dane Piedt (33, 45 balls, 6x4) helped them cross the 150-run mark as their batters gave a poor account of themselves.

Gill then saw off Lungi Ngidi's (1/18 in 6 overs) first spell to bring up his fifty and remain not out after facing 108 balls, hitting nine fours and a six as India A put themselves in a position of strength at 129/2 at stumps.

Gill had two partnerships -- 48 for the opening wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad (30) and 56 for the second wicket with Ricky Bhui (26). South Africa A were beaten 1-4 in the five-match ODI series earlier. Brief scores: South Africa 'A': 164 all out in 51.5 overs (Marco Jansen 45 not out, Dane Piedt 33, Shardul Thakur 3/29, K. Gowtham 3/64), stumps Day 1.