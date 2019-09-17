Gill, Karun star as India A take control on Day 1

Gill opened the batting with Abhimanu Easwaran but the latter lasted only 17 balls as he was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi. Priyank Panchal then fell to Wiaan Mulder for six and India 'A' found themselves in a sticky spot on 31/2.

However, Gill and Karun then wrestled control of the game in favour of India 'A'.

Gill fell eight runs shy of his hundred to Lutho Sipamla after which Karun found able company in captain Wriddhiman Saha. Saha at the end of day's play was on 36 and Karun on 78 and the pair will be starting on an overnight stand of 67 on Day 2.

Brief scores: India 'A' 233/3 (Shubman Gill 92, Karun Nair 78; Wiaan Mulder 1/19) vs South Africa 'A'