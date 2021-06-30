Gill likely to miss first Test due to leg injury

London, June 30 (IANS) Indian Test team opener Shubman Gill is likely to miss the first Test of the five-match series against England due to injury in the lower part of his leg.

The first Test begins in Nottingham on August 4, and the 21-year-old is fighting to get fit in time.

"He might miss the first Test due to injury in lower part of his leg. But whether he will be available for the remainder of the series cannot be said right now," said an official aware of the development.