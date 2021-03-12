Girls' sub jr hockey: Tamanna hits 5 goals in Haryana's 19-0 win

Simdega (Jharkhand), March 13 (IANS) Tamanna Yadav slammed five goals as defending champions Haryana mauled Uttarakhand 19-0 in a Pool A match of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship on Friday.

Tamanna scored in the fourth,18th, 19th, 35th, and 51st minutes to take his team to a landslide win on the third day of the competition. The other scorers were Kanika Siwach, who netted three goals (19th, 40th, 48th) along with Bhateri (27th, 28th, 50th) and Sejal (17th, 53rd, 53rd) each. Sakshi Rana (23rd, 58th) and Saavi (15th, 58th) found the net twice while Manisha (12th) scored once.