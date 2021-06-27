Glad to make country proud: Abhishek after clinching gold at World Cup

Paris [France], June 27 (ANI): After clinching a gold medal in the Archery World Cup Stage three, India's Abhishek Verma said that he is glad to make the country proud.



He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju for providing him with the best possible facilities.

"I'm very thankful to @narendramodi @KirenRijiju, @Media_SAI, @IndiaSports for providing me with the best facilities. I got the support I needed to give my best. Won Individual GOLD Medal at Archery WorldCup France and became the WorldCup Champion for the 2nd time. Glad to make India Proud," tweeted Abhishek.

To this tweet, Rijiju replied: "Congratulations @archer_abhishek on winning Compound Individual Gold Medal at Archery World Cup in France. India is proud of your achievement."

Abhishek also went on to thank Aam Aadmi Party for providing him with a healthy environment to boost sports in the national capital.

"Thank you @AAPDelhi for providing a healthy environment and especially the Mission Excellence Scheme to boost sports in our state. Today, I won an Individual GOLD medal at the WorldCup France and became the WorldCup Champion."

Abhishek clinched his second individual World Cup gold in the Archery World Cup Stage three in Paris on Saturday. Abhishek emerged victorious after beating USA's Kris Schaff in a shoot-off to win the gold medal.

"Compound #archer @archer_abhishek won his first individual World Cup as he emerged victorious at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris after beating USA's Kris Schaff in a shoot-off. Many congratulations!" Sports Authority of India (SAI) had tweeted.

Last week, the Indian women's recurve archery team failed to earn a Tokyo 2020 quota after an early exit at the final Olympic qualifier in Paris.

The Indian trio went down 6-0 to Colombia in the round of 16 despite making an impressive start to the day. In the qualification round, India and Mexico, the two favourites, lived up to the expectations and fought for every point.

The Mexican team of Aida Roman, Alejandra Valencia, and Ana Vazquez pipped the Indians by one point after the end of the qualifiers. (ANI)

