Glenn Maxwell sets sights on T20 World Cup

Dubai [UAE], Dec 21 (ANI): Keeping the T20 World Cup in mind, Australia's Glenn Maxwell said he will do everything he can to secure his spot in the team.

"Yeah, certainly [want to remain in Australia's T20I squad], especially with the T20 World Cup around the corner. There's that big carrot I suppose at the start of next season, and I'll be doing everything I can to work towards that," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Maxwell as saying.



Maxwell recently took a short break from the game to cope with mental health issues. Currently, the all-rounder is playing in Big Bash League (BBL) and has bagged Rs 10.75 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

Maxwell, who will play for the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL, is excited to be a part of the franchise.

"I was extremely happy. We were following it with coaching staff. We were watching all the Stars players come out, and when my name came out we were just refreshing like mad. Couldn't watch it anywhere, so we were just watching it on the Twitter feed," he said.

"Very exciting and glad to be going home to the Kings XI [Punjab]. I've got a lot of great memories there, had four really good years there, so looking forward to getting back," Maxwell added. (ANI)

