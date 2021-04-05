Goal against Brighton will serve as confidence booster, says Greenwood

Manchester [UK], April 5 (ANI): Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood said that the goal registered by him against Brighton will serve as a confidence booster going ahead in the Premier League.



Manchester United defeated Brighton 2-1 on Sunday to move to the second spot in the Premier League standings. For United, Marcus Rashford and Greenwood registered the goals.

"It is a confidence booster, I have not scored as many in the Premier League. I scored a header tonight which is something I have been working on a lot behind the scenes," Greenwood told BBC, as reported by Goal.com.

Speaking about the match against Brighton, Greenwood said: "It was a hard night. When they scored the first goal, we knew we had to react and put in a better performance. Everyone was excellent in the second half. I do not think we started very well but we knew we had to switch on and be focused."

"We should have started that from the moment we came out, but it is a good three points. There was a lot of men behind the ball and we had to have that creative spark. Credit to Brighton. They scored the first goal, defended well and held us off. We had to break them down and we did that eventually," he added.

Manchester United is currently at the second spot in Premier League standings with 60 points from 30 matches and the side is 14 points behind table-toppers Manchester City.

United will next take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on April 11. (ANI)

