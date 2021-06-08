Goalkeeper must be in sync with defenders: Hockey G-K Krishan Pathak

The 24-year-old Pathak, who has donned India colours in 50 matches, added that he is "always in sync" with the plans made by the defenders.

"There might be only one goalkeeper on the pitch, but he is definitely not alone. I keep speaking to the defenders about their plans and ensure that I am in sync with them. If I can coordinate well with the defenders, then we will definitely have a strong defence line and make sure that we don't concede any easy goal," said Pathak, who is currently with the national squad at the Sports Authority of India centre here preparing for the Olympics.

Pathak said that besides making attacking strategies, the team was also focusing on "coordination" during training sessions.

"For that, the team is carrying out high-intensity practice sessions at the moment. The Olympics is not very far and, therefore, we are all putting in everything we have in every practice session. The coaches have devised high-intensity practice sessions for us, and we are enjoying each of those sessions," he said.

"We have been playing well as a group for a few years and we want to make sure that we play to our potential at the Games. It's going to be a big challenge for us, but we are definitely up for the challenge in Tokyo."

Pathak added that the team was aiming for a podium finish in Tokyo.

"We have played really well against the top teams in the last few years. We have shown our mettle in the FIH Hockey Pro League (against Argentina in April) as well. All the players are very confident about their games and are very determined to make history for India," he said.

"We have progressed well as a team and the time has come for us to apply our skills to the best of our abilities and execute our plans properly. We are aiming for a medal and we believe we can win it."

