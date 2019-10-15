Going to fight for my place in Chelsea, says Olivier Giroud

Leeds [UK], Oct 15 (ANI): Chelsea's Olivier Giroud said that he will fight for his place in the club.

"I'm going to fight for my place in Chelsea. The coach knows it. And we will make the decision in January," Goal.com quoted Giroud as saying.

Giroud has made three Premier League appearances this term and only one start for Chelsea.

When asked if he wants to leave the club, the former Arsenal player said 'not necessarily' and Chelsea was his priority.



"If I want to leave Chelsea? Not necessarily. But if I need to make a choice... I have some beautiful years in front of me. I'm 33, I still have legs and a good healthy lifestyle and I feel good physically," he said.

"I want to have fun and want to play more games. Chelsea is my priority, but if in the end I'm forced to make a choice, I will do it as when I left Arsenal," Giroud added. (ANI)

