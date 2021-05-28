Gokulam extend Afghan midfielder Mukhammad's contract

Kozhikode, May 28 (IANS) Gokulam Kerala FC have extended the contract of their midfielder from Afghanistan, Sharif Mukhammad, for the upcoming I-League season, the club announced on Friday.

"I am glad to renew the contract with Gokulam Kerala FC. Last year it was a memorable experience for me to be with the Malabarians. We want to win more titles in the upcoming year and I hope we will have another superb season ahead," said Mukhammad, 31.