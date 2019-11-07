Gokulam Kerala FC partners with Fast&Up

Calicut, Nov 7 (IANS) I-League Club Gokulam Kerala FC have signed with Fast&Up, India's leading sports and active nutrition brand as their nutrition partner for the upcoming season. The team had also partnered with Fast&Up during the 2018-19 season.

Gokulam made their debut in the 2017-18 I-League season. Through the course of the next two seasons, the team earned their nickname 'Giant Killers' as they beat established clubs such as Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

Earlier this year, Gokulam trounced Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the final to win the Durand Cup. Also, a few days ago, the club stunned Bangladesh Premier League champions, Bashundhara Kings 3-1 in the Sheikh Kamal International Cup in Bangladesh, leaving their fans with expectations like never before. They eventually crashed out in the semi-finals of the tournament. With a good pre- season on their back, Gokulam are expected to be strong title contenders this season.

President of Gokulam Kerala FC, VC Praveen said: "It has been great to associate with Fast&Up. We had a great last season with them, the players and our coaches had been very happy with the products and for us it made sense to go ahead Fast&Up once again. The relationship has been very organic and we look forward to a great season with them on board." Fast&Up is in partnership with over 100 Indian athletes which include Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal, Priya Punia, Ace Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj, India's highest ranked table tennis player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and footballer Iain Hume among several other reputed stars. bbh/