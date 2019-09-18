Gokulam Kerala ropes in defender Dharmaraj Ravanan

Dharmaraj hails from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu and has played for several clubs such as Dempo SC, Mohun Bagan, Churchill Brothers, Pune City, Chennai City and Real Kashmir FC. He has won the Durand Cup, I-League and IFA Shield and Federation Cup with Churchill Brothers SC and has also lifted the Durand Cup with Mahindra. He has also captained Chennai City FC.

"I am proud to represent a Kerala club in the I League. Though I have played in several clubs, I have never played for a Kerala-based club. I would like to bring more glory to the club by winning the I-League title here," said Ravanan.

"He is an experienced player. He can give us confidence in the defensive line. He has experience to mentor young players. Though he came a little late to the pre-season, he is physically fit and is training very well with us," said Gokulam Kerala FC coach Fernando Santiago Varela.