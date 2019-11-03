Gokulam Kerala signs ex-Afghan captain Haroon Fakhruddin

Kozhikode, Nov 3 (IANS) Gokulam Kerala FC have signed former Afghanistan captain Haroon Fakhruddin Amiri for the upcoming I-League season. Haroon is a defensive midfielder and can also play as a centre back.

Amiri comes to Gokulam Kerala FC with ample experience in I-League. He has played for clubs such as Dempo SC, DSK Shivajians, Mohun Bagan and Chennai City. He has also played for Indian Super League club, FC Goa.

Amiri is the sixth foreign player of Gokulam Kerala FC. The others are Bruno Pelissari (Brazil), Andre Ettienne, Nathaniel Garcia, Marcus Joseph (all from Trinidad and Tobago1) and Henry Kisekka (Uganda).

The player also has 48 international caps and led Afghanistan in a number of tournaments. He has also scored six goals for his country. "Amiri is a versatile player and will be an added value to our team for the I-League. He can play in several positions and has vast experience playing in India. We hope him the best for the I-League," V.C. Praveen, the President of Gokulam Kerala FC, said on Saturday. "I am glad to join Gokulam Kerala FC. The team has already achieved a lot in the pre-season by winning Durand Cup and reaching the semifinal of Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup. I hope I can add more experience to the squad and bring more titles home," said the Afghan national. Malabarians are all set to resume their training at EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on November 5. kk/ksk/