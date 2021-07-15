Gokulam Kerala to play in AFC Women's Club Championship

The winners of the Indian Women's League compete in the tournament. But since the fifth edition of the tournament was not held, the AIFF has nominated the GKFC, the champions of the fourth edition.

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has nominated Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC) to represent India in the AFC Women's Club Championship 2020-21.

"We would like to inform you that after having a discussion with the local organising committee (Odisha Sports), AIFF has decided to postpone the 5th edition of the Hero Indian Women's League (HIWL) for a few months keeping in mind the monsoon, and an expected third wave of infections," wrote AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das in a letter to AFC General Secretary Dato Windsor John.

The fifth edition of the Indian Women's League was originally supposed to be held in Bhubaneswar by Odisha Sports in coordination with the AIFF. But it was postponed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Keeping the options open, the League Committee had taken a decision to conduct it later in a proposed new window subject to health parameters.

"We will continue investing in women's football. We are happy that our women's team will play the continental championship before our men's team. We want our women to lift the AFC trophy first and set an example for our men's team," said the chairman of the club Gokulam Gopalan.

The 2019-20 season win was the first ever title win for the Gokulam Kerala FC. They beat KRYPHSA 3-2.

