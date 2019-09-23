Gokulam rope in Kaizen Sports & Fitness as kit sponsors

The deal will see Kaizen Sports and Fitness sponsoring the kits of Gokulam Kerala FC senior teams, football schools and academies from 2019 season till 2022 season.

Kaizen will also manufacture Gokulam Kerala FC merchandise products and will support the club merchandise sales through their partner sporting8.com.

This year Gokulam Kerala FC have expanded the merchandise as replica match kits, training kits, backpacks, scarves, footballs, sling bags, key rings and a wide range of products will be available through online and offline sales.