Gokulam rope in Trinidad & Tobago player Nathaniel Garcia

The 26-year-old mid-fielder last played for Point Fortin Civic FC. Garcia can also play as a central mid-fielder and was part of the Central FC team that won the CFU Club Championship (Caribbean Club Championship), Charity Shield and T&T Pro League in the year 2016.

In 2017, Garcia left Central FC and joined Point Fortin Civic FC and will now be moving to Gokulam Kerala FC. Garcia will be the third player from Trinidad and Tobago to join Gokulam Kerala FC, after Marcus Joseph and Andre Ettienne.

Gokulam Kerala FC recently created history when they rode on Marcus Joseph's brace to stun Mohun Bagan 2-1 and lift the 129th Durand Cup in their debut appearance in August. The tournament was played in Kolkata and that made Gokulam's win all the more special. After the triumph, owner V.C. Praveen had said that his aim is to win trophies and bring back the glory of Kerala football. "We were able to promote four players from our reserve team to the main squad. And we may include more players before I-League. We should be able to bring back the glorious days of Kerala football and I think we have already made a big leap. The last time a club from Kerala won the trophy was 22 years ago. We were able to achieve this because of the hard work of the players and coaching staff. I am happy that the project has started to bear fruit within two years of its formation," he had told IANS.