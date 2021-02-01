Golui, Sourav Das leave Mumbai City, join SC East Bengal

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Defender Sarthak Golui and midfielder Sourav Das have left the Mumbai City FC and have joined SC East Bengal, Mumbai City announced on Monday.

Sarthak Golui joined the Club ahead of the 2019-20 season and made 17 appearances across a season and a half for Mumbai City, scoring his only goal in the Islanders' colours against FC Goa in his debut campaign.