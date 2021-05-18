Good coordination key to India's success: Hockey defender Gurinder

India defeated the Olympic champions in the two FIH Pro League matches besides winning two of the four practice games in Buenos Aires in April. India also remained unbeaten on their tour of Europe where they played Germany and Belgium in March.

Bengaluru, May 18 (IANS) While skills are important, good coordination helps you win matches, and that's what India did right during the successful tour of Argentina recently, said India men's hockey team defender Gurinder Singh on Tuesday.

"One of the things that we have always focused on is good coordination on the field. Skill is important, but if there is no coordination between players then the skill of players will not be utilised properly," said Gurinder, who has played 58 international matches.

"We coordinated very well during our tours of Europe and Argentina. We didn't hesitate while passing the ball as the players were moving well on the pitch. This is a very good sign for us and the coordination we had helped us achieve results in our matches this year," said the 26-year-old.

Gurinder added that India's defence was more solid now, with the likes of experienced the Harmanpreet Singh and Surender Kumar manning the backline.

"We have a fantastic balance between youth and experience in our side. I feel very fortunate to have senior players such as Harmanpreet Singh and Surender Kumar in our team. They have played over 100 matches for India," added Gurinder.

--IANS

akm/qma