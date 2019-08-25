Good pitches will help revive Test cricket: Tendulkar

"Test cricket is going to revive if we produce interesting tracks, but if the tracks are flat and dead, then Test cricket is going to find its challenges," said Tendulkar on the sidelines of the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Mumbai Half Marathon at Mumbai.

"I know, this Test World Championship has been announced but even to have this World Championship, you got to make cricket interesting. Just by having a Championship, cricket is not going to get interesting."

His remarks a week after former India skipper Sourav Ganguly tweeted: "The Ashes series have kept test cricket alive .... upto rest of the world to raise their standards."

Tendulkar said that the performances of the individuals garnering interest showed that it is only good cricket that can bring crowds to Test matches. "(Steve) Smith got injured unfortunately, that was a big blow to him but Test cricket was exciting when Jofra Archer challenged him," he said. "The focus shifted to Test cricket, people almost kind of forgot that four weeks ago, there was World Cup being played in England, nobody is talking about that, everyone is talking about Test cricket, because it is challenging and exciting."